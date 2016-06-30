If the Zika virus threat doesn’t spook all of the world’s top athletes into jointly boycotting it, and Brazil’s worst economic recession since the 1990s ultimately allows for the smooth unfolding of this summer’s Olympic events in Rio de Janeiro, US-based sports fans can look forward to the most epic TV and VR broadcasts in the Games’ history.

Not only is NBC touting its “most live Olympics ever”, with 4,500 hours (that’s more than 187 straight days) of real-time online coverage streaming of everything from basketball to dressage, but Samsung Gear VR owners will also be able to check out 85 hours of exclusive virtual reality programming.

The immersive opening and closing ceremonies, as well as select men’s basketball, gymnastics, track and field events, will be available for your head-mounted viewing pleasure with delays of “a day or so”, according to reports, which in no way cripples our excitement.

Just picture putting that $100 thing on after hooking it up to a high-end Galaxy phone, and basically teleport yourself in the midst of the action, all the tension, drama and thrill included, but none of the risks… or fatigue.

Sources: The New York Times, TechCrunch