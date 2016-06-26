Android
Want a Blue Coral Galaxy Note 7? Samsung files a trademark application for a color

According to Evan Blass, it will be the Galaxy Note 7 that greets us on August 2nd and there will be an iris scanner that greets our vision and authenticates our presence soon enough. There will be a 5.7-inch quad HD Super AMOLED display, as there will be a 12-megapixel camera with Dual Pixel focusing and IP68 ingress protection.

Another “will” of late? Color. Blass is calling out for black, silver and blue options. But how blue will blue be, though?

The Korean intellectual property agency, KIPRIS, has an entry from Samsung dating back a full month ago. The chaebol is trying to protect the term “Blue Coral,” a sign that we could see something more than just emerald, champagne, black or white especially in time for a Note 7 launch. In fact, you likely saw it with Blass’s disclosed logo for the Note 7.

note-7-blue-coral

No red? No orange? No pink gold… okay, never mind. Where’s the bravery in design these days, Samsung?

Source: KIPRIS
Via: PhoneArena

