Future Apple Watch may ditch OLED for micro-LED display

Apple has spent the last few years remaining loyal to IPS LCD display technology, regardless if you look to a Mac or an iPhone. It wasn’t until the launch of the Apple Watch that the company took a step away, and it makes sense given the added power consumption benefits of OLED technology, in addition to the deep blacks. Today we learn, however, that Cupertino might be ready for a jump soon.

DigiTimes is reporting that Apple might make a jump from traditional OLED technology to Micro-LED somewhere around the second half of 2017. According to supply chain sources, Micro-LED technology is thinner, lighter, and also allows for improved color gamut, along with increased brightness, and even supports higher resolution. The only difficulty right now is the expense of building these in mass production.

If we do the math, this would mean that the probable Apple Watch 2 will continue using OLED technology, and it won’t be until the Apple Watch 3 that we might see a change.

Source: DigiTimes
Via: MacRumors

