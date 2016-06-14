iOS
Slide to Unlock replaced with Press Home to Unlock on iOS 10

In the beta out for iOS 10, there’s a change to the platform’s operating procedure that may have you scratching your head just a bit.

We are closing in on ten years of the whole “Slide to Unlock” paradigm where you would pull a tab across the bottom of the screen to access your home screen or your security measure. Touch ID complicated things with an almost-instant touch-to-sensor unlock.

Nowadays on the iOS 10 developer preview, if you pick up your iPhone to check the lockscreen, you’re prompted to “Press home to unlock”. Furthermore, as BGR points out, if you just place your finger for Touch ID, you can only slide into the new notifications view or the camera. You still have to “Press home to open.”

We’re not sure if this is a reactionary move on the part of Apple to get away from a design feature it cannot patent, but it’s certainly a change we’re keeping an eye on.

