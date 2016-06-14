Rhapsody becoming Napster, because brands

The brand that once was Tuneto.com, later Listen.com, then RealRhapsody and now just Rhapsody is about to make another change, this time to reflect a more powerful brand name it acquired in 2011.

Rhapsody will become Napster. Yes, cat with headphones and all.

The music streaming company’s blog post was this:

No changes to your playlists, favorites, albums, and artists. Same music. Same service. Same price. 100% the music you love. Stay tuned!

But instead of loading gigabytes of illicitly-sourced music onto hard drive, the new Napster is only going to serve the purpose of today’s Rhapsody and that’s pretty much the typical music streaming service that’s out there these days. You can still download music to your device, it’s just in a proprietary Rhapsody read-only format.

At least the company didn’t feel the need to shoot for a portmanteau — like Napstody.

Source: Rhapsody

Via: The Verge