As previously teased, T-Mobile prepaid brand MetroPCS is preparing to sell the LG Stylo 2 Plus, a brand name that changes about every time we get to mention it. It sounds like a slightly more decent mid-range phone to carry a little writing stick with in 2016, — though it will be carrying a 13-megapixel main camera and not a 16-megapixel one like foreign variants — but as the late Billy Mays would say, “WAIT! THERE’S MORE!”

MetroPCS has officially opened up pre-registration for the phone up through June 26. If you do pre-register and then buy a LG Stylo 2 Plus on or before July 31 and then head to this site to submit proof of purchase by August 31, you’ll get a free folio case for that 5.7-inch slab.

What’s wrong with a little more subtle notification action, huh?

Source: MetroPCS

Via: TmoNews