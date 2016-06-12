Android
261

Pre-order a LG Stylo 2 Plus at MetroPCS, get a free folio case

Contents
Advertisement

As previously teased, T-Mobile prepaid brand MetroPCS is preparing to sell the LG Stylo 2 Plus, a brand name that changes about every time we get to mention it. It sounds like a slightly more decent mid-range phone to carry a little writing stick with in 2016, — though it will be carrying a 13-megapixel main camera and not a 16-megapixel one like foreign variants — but as the late Billy Mays would say, “WAIT! THERE’S MORE!”

MetroPCS has officially opened up pre-registration for the phone up through June 26. If you do pre-register and then buy a LG Stylo 2 Plus on or before July 31 and then head to this site to submit proof of purchase by August 31, you’ll get a free folio case for that 5.7-inch slab.

What’s wrong with a little more subtle notification action, huh?

Source: MetroPCS
Via: TmoNews

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
100%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
case, Free, LG, metropcs, News, Prepaid, Stylo 2 Plus, Stylus 2 Plus
, , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang

Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.