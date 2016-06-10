If you’ve ever been to an Apple Store, you might have been greeted by an employee wearing a blue T-shirt with an Apple logo stuck on the top right. That’s a frighteningly simple uniform to replicate. And someone allegedly did so to get to the back of the SoHo Apple Store in New York.

On June 1, a man suspected to have been wearing something like the uniform took 19 iPhones from the repairs room and handed them over to a regularly-dressed co-conspirator who nested them inside his shirt. Both then walked out of the store with a $16,130 haul. NYPD is investigating. The department and Apple have yet to respond to requests for comment.

The New York Post reported in March two major steals at the Upper West Side location, a known training location. All told, the easily disguised thieves netted 67 iPhones — or about $49,300 worth of hawkable goods.

Man, you can really blend into the Big Apple (Store).

Source: DNAinfo, New York Post

Via: CNET