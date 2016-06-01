How can anyone possibly compete with Samsung in the low-cost VR headset space when the Oculus-powered Gear VR is yet again given away for free in a sweet smartphone bundle arrangement?

This time, the deal is even sweeter, believe it or not, as the Galaxy S6, S6 Edge, S6 Edge+, and Note 5 join the ranks of the S7 and S7 Edge in netting you gratis immersive accessories, no matter where you buy your flagship handheld from.

As long as it’s a manufacturer-sanctioned US retailer, and you sign up to a device installment plan, outdated two-year contract, lease, or purchase one of the aforementioned phones outright at full retail price, Samsung will hook you up.

The main catch? You’ll need to buy your Father’s Day promo-eligible product between today, June 1, and June 19, as well as remember to submit an offer claim form and valid receipt online at the source link below by June 30.

Once that happens, allow 6 to 8 weeks for actual Gear VR delivery, and expect a $50-worth VR “content experience” pack from Oculus (i.e. games and stuff) to hit your inbox too in digital download form.

Last but not least, it’s important to stress Samsung can “only” vow to cover 600,000 special offer redemptions, after which qualified customers may be granted a one-time use $100 samsung.com coupon in lieu of the gift that will keep on giving as virtual reality shall no doubt flourish before long.

Source: Samsung Promotions