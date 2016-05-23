While the Android flagship specs battle is a pretty close one between the Samsung Galaxy S7 and LG G5, and design remains a subjective matter, the winner of this H1 2016 clash of the titans may have been decided by bundle deals and discounts.

Granted, LG tried its best to lock horns with Samsung in the promotion department as well, but ultimately couldn’t match the marketing strength of its mighty opponent. The opponent, of course, appears to have the precious support of many leading US retailers and carriers, including Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, Costco, and Best Buy.

Best Buy just kicked off a familiar Galaxy S7 special offer, handing out free TVs to folks willing to activate the phone or its “edgy” sibling on a two-year contract, Sprint Lease or monthly installment plan with Verizon, AT&T or Sprint.

The gift is technically valued at $220, although it’s currently up for grabs at $200 by itself, and as you can imagine, it’s not the most advanced TV set in the world. It’s only capable of delivering 720p content, the 31.5-inch diagonal feels a little on the small side, and its “smarts” are essentially limited to built-in Wi-Fi connectivity and a basic web browser.

Still, you can probably easily get $150 on specialized auction websites (didn’t hear that from us, though), and BB has no way to prevent you from earning that side money. Think about it, and take your time, since the promo is good all the way through June 4, both on and offline.

Source: Best Buy