Sprint HTC 10 sales kick off at nearly 20 percent off list price
You could buy one LG G5 and get another free or grab a couple of Galaxy S7s for the price of one. Many carriers have offered BOGOs for the phones, but none have gone that route for the HTC 10. But hey, how about a big fat discount right off the bat?
Sprint’s started its HTC 10 sales today and is offering $120 off the price of the phone, leaving it at $504 or $21 monthly for two years. You can also grab a two-year contract with the carrier for $199.99 after $50 mail-in rebate. Just head to Sprint’s website.
While it’s unfortunate you’re only getting the Glaciery Gray color option here, all in all, if you don’t have to open up new lines of service to get two new phones, you don’t have to. Just save on one phone!
Source: Sprint
