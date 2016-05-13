The Pocketnow Weekly Podcast 200th Episode Phone Giveaway!

***Winner Update***

Thank you everyone for participating! We have selected two winners for this contest. Austin and Fata will be receiving a Nextbit Robin and Galaxy S7 respectively! Many thanks to Nextbit and Clove.co.uk for supplying these prizes!

***

Is Apple Music deleting your downloaded music? What does Lenovo have up its sleeve for the next generation of Motorola devices? What are we looking forward to at this Google I/O? Plus, we’re giving away TWO phones to celebrate TWO hundred episodes!

We’ve been hard at work covering news stories and producing the next generation of phone reviews. We recently started a new series of videos delving deeper into camera performance and phone comparisons, and of course we’ll be tackling your questions and comments. Make sure you’re charged and ready! It’s time for episode 200 of the Pocketnow Weekly!

Watch the video broadcast from 2:00pm Eastern on May 13th (click here for your local time), or check out the high-quality audio version starting this weekend. And don’t forget to shoot your listener mail to podcast [AT] pocketnow [DOT] com for a shot at getting your question read aloud on the air!

Pocketnow Weekly 200





Recording Date

May 13, 2016

Hosts

Juan Bagnell

Adam Doud

Producer

Jules Wang

Sponsor

Today’s episode of the Pocketnow Weekly podcast is made possible by:

Frontpoint is a modern home security system backed by the highest rated service in the business. It uses 100% cellular equipment, making it one of the hardest security systems to defeat in the industry, and uses only wireless equipment, making it simple and easy to setup.

Plus, its mobile app even lets you keep tabs on your home from anywhere.

You can configure the app to send text or email alerts when your daughter gets home from school, or when your spouse arms the alarm at the end of the evening, even while you’re away on business.

Frontpoint combines this high-tech security with great customer service, and has received more 5-star and A-rated customer reviews on sites like Angie’s List and Trustpilot than their competitors. Check out Frontpoint’s site to get your free quote on a security system today, and you may be eligible for up to $300 in discounts. Head over to http://frontpoint.com/pocketnow

