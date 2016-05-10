Buy one LG G5, get one free, now from Verizon

As much as LG would have loved to keep the G5’s profit margins nice and thick, with the world’s first modular smartphone initially priced at around $700 unlocked, fierce competition from the oft-discounted Samsung Galaxy S7 prompted a slew of similarly premature deals.

Offered on a now commonplace BOGO arrangement by AT&T back when it went up for pre-orders, the LG G5 was also sold through T-Mobile for Mother’s Day on a slightly less convenient buy-one-get-one-half-off pact.

Verizon today undercuts that and matches Ma Bell’s past generosity, letting its subscribers purchase a pair of G5s at the normal rate of just one copy. Namely, $624 when all is said and done, with $0 down and 24 monthly payments of $26 each.

To qualify, you need to add two lines to your plan, or if you bought an LG G5 in the past 14 days, add one new line, and commit to monthly device payments. Upon visiting www.yourdigitalrebatecenter.com and entering your confirmation details, as well as the promo code G5-APRILPROMO, you’ll complete the redemption process, and receive a Visa prepaid gift card by mail to cover your “backup” G5.

Why would you ever want two of these puppies? Well, perhaps you forgot about Mother’s Day, and a grand gesture is the only thing that can get you out of trouble now. Or maybe you just know someone who’d love the phone, but can’t afford to cough up north of 600 bucks, not even over the course of two years.

Lastly, if you wait until the promo expires, which will happen tomorrow, on May 11, you’re free to sell the second handheld and make a nice profit. Don’t tell Big Red, though.

Source: Verizon