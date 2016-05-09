Despite what you may hear and think of Motorola’s warranty service, we think that the Moto 360 2nd Gen. smartwatches are more than decent choices for your Android Wear wants and needs. And while the Moto 360 Sport isn’t necessarily our first choice for a fitness tracker, — possibly why it isn’t on the Google Store anymore — you could definitely do far worse.

If you’re sold on buying a Moto 360, you might want to do so at Verizon for the next few weeks as the watches are the carrier’s “Accessories of the Month”. Every model’s price tag has been slashed by $50, leaving prices at:

Men’s 42mm watch with leather band – $249.99

Women’s 42mm watch with leather band – $279.99

Men’s 46mm watch with leather band – $299.99

Women’s 42mm watch with metal band – $299.99

Men’s 46nm watch with metal band – $349.99

Moto 360 Sport (in black, white or orange) – $249.99

The ol’ checkmark and Motorola are pretty good buddies. The manufacturer makes an intense line of smartphones exclusive to the carrier. The carrier sells the manufacturer’s smartwatches. It’s all reciprocal.

Source: Verizon

Via: PhoneArena