Google’s artificial intelligence may soon be able to snatch dates away from you at the bar. It’s been refining its pickup game by reading up on romance novels:

“Damn girl, this is the best French toast I’ve ever had.”

and:

I wanted to peel that dress off of your body myself and I’m pissed I won’t get the chance to now.

It was difficult picking out passages from Kelly Elliott’s Unconditional Love, but those are just two of the many from the 2,685 books that engineers at Mountain View have forced upon the AI’s neural network.

Andrew Dai and Oriol Vinyals both headed the project at Google’s labs in order to give not only Google Now a little more soul without having to hard-code special responses in, but also to help it write better emails in Inbox. Roughly 10 percent of replies in Inbox used the Smart Reply feature.

“Hopefully with this work, and future work, it can be more conversational, or can have a more varied tone, or style, or register,” Dai said.

So, why the sultry rags for material? They’re pretty much all the same plot and everyone says pretty much the same things in different ways.

“Girl falls in love with boy, boy falls in love with a different girl. Romance tragedy,” Dai said.

Training the AI to match up “I’m breaking up with you” with “this is over” definitely helped it write similar sentences on its own.

So, when will we be able to know if we’re being charmed by Google Now? Well, we won’t. Not until product managers at Google can properly work this new algorithm in and avoid a phenomonal fiasco like Microsoft’s Tay.ai. But it’ll happen.

Source: BuzzFeed

Via: The Verge