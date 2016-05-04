While some might find the modular angle gimmicky, poorly executed or simply insufficiently compelling, there’s no denying the LG G5 is an outstanding slab of silicon. Is it better than the Samsung Galaxy S7 or HTC 10 though?

That’s a tricky question many Android power users likely chose to resolve with the help of price comparisons, discounts and bundle deals, the vast majority ultimately going the GS7 path. But G5 BOGO arrangements and “Friends” offers are also starting to pile up, whereas an eBay merchant selstling the dual SIM factory unlocked H860N model comes extremely close to undercutting the lowest S7 tag to date.

232 Tech has gold and titan flavors of the metallic 5.3-incher up for grabs at $575, which it claims to net you $225 savings. In all fairness however, the G5 never fetched $800, going for $700 initially, and nowadays setting you back $650 unlocked on pre-orders through Best Buy and B&H Photo Video.

Still, worst case scenario, you save a cool 75 bucks, which isn’t half bad for a critically acclaimed, mainstream popular flagship phone that literally just saw daylight. And yes, getting a dual SIM configuration means you can simultaneously use GSM cellular cards from both AT&T and T-Mobile.

Unfortunately, LTE connectivity isn’t guaranteed nationwide, especially on Magenta, and a US warranty is clearly listed as “not available.” On the bright side, you’re obviously looking at non-refurbished, brand-new, unused, unopened, undamaged items in their original packaging here, and both shipping and handling are free.

Source: eBay

Via: Android Police