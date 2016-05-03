Backers to the Nextbit Robin Kickstarter project were able to get an early bird unit for $299. Now, after just making its first splash on Amazon, the device will be on discount once again.

While Nextbit itself will continue selling its device direct to you for $399, Amazon buyers will be able to get it for $299 starting from tomorrow, May 4, up through May 10.

We assume supplies will be limited, but then again, a phone centered heavily on a cloud storage concept may be one of those things where you’ll either be in or out right away. But then again again, with frequent software updates and an eye-catching build, you’ve got a lot to lose out on.

Source: Nextbit (newsletter), Amazon (Mint, Midnight)

Via: Android Central