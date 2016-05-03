Android
600

You have a week to get the Nextbit Robin on Amazon for $299

Contents
Advertisement

Backers to the Nextbit Robin Kickstarter project were able to get an early bird unit for $299. Now, after just making its first splash on Amazon, the device will be on discount once again.

While Nextbit itself will continue selling its device direct to you for $399, Amazon buyers will be able to get it for $299 starting from tomorrow, May 4, up through May 10.

We assume supplies will be limited, but then again, a phone centered heavily on a cloud storage concept may be one of those things where you’ll either be in or out right away. But then again again, with frequent software updates and an eye-catching build, you’ve got a lot to lose out on.

Source: Nextbit (newsletter), Amazon (Mint, Midnight)
Via: Android Central

Advertisement

What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Amazon, Deal, News, Nextbit, Robin
, , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.