Android
105

Galaxy Note 6 hardware changes, LG fingerprint display & more – Pocketnow Daily

Contents
Advertisement

Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about the Amazon Fire deals, and which ones are the best options. Then we talk about the Oculus Rift, which just reached doorsteps and certain retailers. Sony follows as the company just decided to patent another option for smart contact lenses. Then we talk about the Galaxy Note 6 and some of the rumors that point to USB type C. We end today’s show talking about LG’s new fingerprint-capable display.

All this and more after the break.

Stories:
Amazon Fire on fire with series of discounts
Oculus Rift hits the marketplace: Best Buy, Microsoft, Amazon
Sony wants a patent for a smart contact lens, as does Samsung
Rumors point Samsung’s transition to USB-C on the Galaxy Note 6
LG puts the fingerprint sensor under the glass

Advertisement

What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Posted In
Android, BlackBerry, iOS, Phones, Tablets, Wearables, Windows
Tags
Pocketnow Daily, Video
,
About The Author
Jaime Rivera
Jaime has been a fan of technology since he got his first computer when he was 12, and has followed the evolution of mobile technology from the PDA to everything we see today. As our Multimedia Manger, he’s been in-charge of growing our YouTube hobby into one of the biggest video channels in the industry. When he’s not building one of our videos, or filming our Pocketnow Daily, he can be found in his second biggest passion, which is running and fitness. Read more about Jaime Rivera!