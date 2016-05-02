Android
Amazon Fire on fire with series of discounts

Amazon seems to know what it’s doing with tablets — it’s been blasting the budget bin with its Fire tablet. It’s a standard little seven-incher with Wi-Fi capability and 8GB of on-board storage. We saw it launch at $49.99 and even get put into six-packs for $250. And still, it begs to be discounted.

It’s now $39.99. Yep, you save a tenner. We keep joking that we could probably toss these things around like disposable gloves or get 52 of them for a full deck and play an insane game of poker. There is a 16GB version, too, also $10 off at $59.99.

At the same time, the more robust Fire HD 6 is about a third-off at $69.99 right now while the Fire HD 10 is at $179.99, a $50 cut. Amazon only has one variant of its Fire HDX 8.9 available for sale — with 64GB storage and AT&T LTE support — at $399.99, an $80 savings.

We don’t know when all of this will end, but even if you miss out on this deal, hey! You’ve got a $50 tablet whenever you want it.

Source: Amazon
Via: Redmond Pie

