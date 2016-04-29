A smartphone’s connectivity is its lifeblood, and without access to voice, text, and most importantly data services, a handset’s value quickly starts taking a nosedive. And while we accept the face that we’re going to have to pay up for access to that kind of connectivity, no one likes getting his with chargers well in excess of what they were expecting. That’s why we were so excited last fall to hear about a big decision the European Parliament made in regards to roaming fees, looking to put an end to them altogether by mid-2017. While that’s still a ways off, we’re just about to cross an important milestone on the journey there, as new caps come into place.

Beginning at the end of this month, roaming fees in the EU will incur new, lower caps. Those are coming down to €0.05/minute for voice, €0.02/message for texting, and €0.05/MB for mobile data. While none of those go as far as the changes coming next year, they should still help keep charges – and especially accidental ones, where a user may not have realized his or her phone was roaming – down to manageable levels.

The next, and final phase of this change takes place on June 15, 2017, when roaming charges for voice, text, and data will be banished across EU nations – no matter where European smartphone owners use their phones across member countries, they’ll pay the same connectivity fees as if they were back at home.

All we can say is: about time.

Source: European Commission

Via: The Verge