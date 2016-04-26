Sony’s revised smartphone strategy has brought us an upper mid-ranger and a lower mid-ranger this year. We’ve been teased for a while about what the end of the Xperia Z line will mean for the prospective buyer. The teasing continues, but if you live in the United Kingdom, you can act upon it.

Amazon.co.uk has both the Xperia X and the Xperia XA up for pre-order with delivery beginning May 20. The Xperia X, as a reminder, runs on a Snapdragon 650 and has both a five-inch full HD display and a 23-megapixel main camera. As such, it gets a pretty devastating price tag of £499.99 ($720). The Xperia XA gets a more modest MediaTek Helio P10, a five-inch HD display and a 13-megapixel main camera. It will be sold for £239.99 ($345). Both phones run on Android 6.0.1 and can come in black, but the Xperia X has a rose gold option while the XA gets both white and “lime gold.”

Nothing on the Xperia X Performance or Xperia X Premium we’ve been talking about just yet.

