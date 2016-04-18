Android
124

HTC 10 Nexus render, iPhone 7s glass-on-glass & more – Pocketnow Daily

Contents
Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about the possible changes to reach Amazon Prime in its subscription mode. Then we talk about how Google might improve its VR adoption with Android N. Some of the rumors for the specs of the Galaxy Note 6 also emerge. The iPhone 7s follows as we hear of a possible glass-on-glass design. We end today’s show talking about the possible design of a Nexus and HTC 10 look alike.

All this and more after the break.

Stories:
Amazon Prime monthly subscriptions launch on their own
Android N signs point to enhanced stock virtual reality capabilities
Rumored Samsung Galaxy Note 6 specs reiterated: 6GB RAM, 5.8-inch screen
An all-glass iPhone in 2017, as sold by KGI
HTC 10-like renders sparked Reddit discussion on HTC Nexus design

,
