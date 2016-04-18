Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about the possible changes to reach Amazon Prime in its subscription mode. Then we talk about how Google might improve its VR adoption with Android N. Some of the rumors for the specs of the Galaxy Note 6 also emerge. The iPhone 7s follows as we hear of a possible glass-on-glass design. We end today’s show talking about the possible design of a Nexus and HTC 10 look alike.

All this and more after the break.

Stories:

– Amazon Prime monthly subscriptions launch on their own

– Android N signs point to enhanced stock virtual reality capabilities

– Rumored Samsung Galaxy Note 6 specs reiterated: 6GB RAM, 5.8-inch screen

– An all-glass iPhone in 2017, as sold by KGI

– HTC 10-like renders sparked Reddit discussion on HTC Nexus design