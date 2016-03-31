The day you’ve all been waiting for has finally arrived. Well, perhaps “all” is a bit of a stretch, since Apple’s newest 4-inch iPhone very much resembles the old one, failing to even come close to the pre-order numbers of the 6s, 6 or 5s back in the day.

Still, there are plenty of folks at least curious about the iPhone SE, its fairly enticing US pricing structure, and any discounts and deals that Cupertino might have in store to further increase the diminutive handheld’s mainstream appeal.

Enter T-Mobile, the first American carrier (or rather “Uncarrier”) to announce such an iPhone SE sweetener. Right off the bat, Magenta lets you buy two copies at the price of one and a half. Yes, we’re looking at a BOGO scheme with a twist, where you’re asked to pay full retail ($400) for your main SE, and only an additional 200 bucks on the backup unit.

Of course, things aren’t quite as simple, and technically, you’ll need to cough up $800, of which you’ll receive $200 back on a rebate card. The promotion obviously extends to the 64GB variant too, normally available for $500, plus even the iPhone 6s, 6s Plus, 6 and 6 Plus, 5s and 5c.

That means you’ll be able to qualify for 50 percent off an iPhone SE with the purchase of one of its bigger brothers. We’ve already seen similar but better bundle deals offered for the Galaxy S7 pair at multiple operators, while AT&T allows iPhone 6s buyers to score two for the price of one, an arrangement just waiting for the SE to join the fun.