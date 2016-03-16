As the US continues to mire in frequent mass shootings, we’ve seen mobile technology play its role, be it as a fulcrum for a larger legal issue or — in this case — the alleged trigger for a man to suddenly start shooting passersby.

Jason Dalton, an alleged mass shooter, filed a federal civil rights suit against ride-hailing company Uber asking for $10 million in damages. He claims that the company “ripped him off,” depriving him of back wages, overtime, bonuses and enjoyment of “corporate parties.”

Dalton alleges that the company discriminated against him based on his mental health and claims that Uber is the sole reason he is in prison. He complains of having to shell out for gas and auto repair expenses.

The handwritten, two-page file Dalton penned goes on to say:

[Uber] made me work when I was sick and didn’t let me spend time with my 2 children. Uber treats their drivers like crap […] Uber would call my phone late at night and make me work or say I was fired. This company is a hostile workplace environment.

Dalton seeks a jury trial.

It was on the evening of February 20 that the 45-year-old Dalton shot eight people, killing six at several locations in Kalamazoo, Michigan. He willingly submitted to police hours later. Investigators could not determine a rational motive for the act. Dalton was a licensed gun owner who had a clean criminal and medical record and no known interpersonal relationship issues.

In interviews with police, Dalton — who claims in the suit that he had been a contracted driver for Uber before being employed in late January — said that the app took over his body as he served fares that night, that a inverted five-pointed star and a cow-headed devil appeared on his phone and gave him “assignments.” He could not recall how many shooting scenes there were (four), nor the sensation of shooting a gun but did recall the sound of gunshots and that he chose targets at random. Dalton surrendered to police as the Uber icon’s coloring turned from black to red, telling him that he shouldn’t involve himself in a confrontation.

Police don’t buy the Uber story. Uber stated in a conference call shortly after the shootings that it would not revise its driver screening process since Dalton had no red flags. On its site, the company says it lets drivers decide when they go on duty. Dalton is facing sixteen criminal charges related to the shootings including for murder, attempted murder and firearms felonies.

The locus of interest in this matter remains on the victims and the perpetrator of this event. But while we understand these things we call “applications” to be magical single-purpose activators, keep in mind that they do rely on plenty of humans to power them. An unfavorable spotlight on how those humans are treated would not serve Uber well as it trudges through against opponents like existing taxi operators and regulators. We’ll have to see if the case doesn’t get tossed from the docket.

These are the perils of disruption.

Source: WOOD-TV (1, 2, 3, 4, 5)

Via: Reuters, Re/code