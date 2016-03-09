The Galaxy J roster of low and mid-end smartphones includes a few surprisingly robust budget-friendly propositions, and before long, the revised J5 and especially the J7 (2016) may defy the family’s pedestrian label while keeping prices relatively in check.

At the same time however, Samsung insists to cling to the distant past with sub-par J1, J1 Ace, J2, J1 (2016), J1 Nxt, and J1 mini models. And trust us, sub-par is a nice way to put it.

Quietly unveiled in the Philippines earlier today, the Samsung Galaxy J1 mini isn’t only, ahem, sub-par, but also awfully redundant, cloning the specs of a J1 Nxt that flew under our radar when it recently launched in Bangladesh.

The tragic thing is the J1 Nxt costs the equivalent of around $88, which would be a preposterous tag for the tiny 4-inch Galaxy J1 mini, with its 768MB RAM (!), 800 x 480 pixels resolution screen (!!), and VGA front-facing camera (!!!).

There’s really no excuse for trying to pass off ancient technology as a way to cut production expenses and open up to emerging markets when Xiaomi charges a little over $100 in Asia for a metal-framed 5-incher with a 720p display, octa-core Snapdragon 616 processor, 2GB RAM, and 13 and 5MP cameras.

Come on, Samsung, this is 2016, and your J1 mini packs a 1,500 mAh battery, no 4G LTE, as well as an unnamed quad-core 1.2GHz CPU. We’re honestly surprised Android 5.1 Lollipop, not 2.3 Gingerbread runs the software show.

Source: Samsung Philippines

Via: GSMArena