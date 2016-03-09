It was only a couple of weeks back that we heard global Samsung Galaxy S7 demand characterized as rampant, with 40 million unit sales a definite possibility, and shortly thereafter, 17M copies were reportedly being prepped for production during the phones’ first three months on the market.

Finally, pre-orders in Russia purportedly exceeded those of the Galaxy S6 duo by a landslide, which oddly doesn’t seem to be the case in Korea as well. Quite on the contrary, with Samsung’s domestic consumers not showing “dramatic responses” to the microSD-capable, water-resistant new flagships.

The exact numbers aren’t in yet, but Business Korea claims local pre-order sales are lower than “previous models.” That doesn’t sound right, especially as the GS7 and S7 Edge fetch their early adopters complimentary Gear VR headsets, though it may not have anything to do with the charm of the bundles.

Instead, Korean mobile buyers might not be very interested in a pre-order system where they don’t get the full story on things like subsidies and carrier switch offers. Besides, while the Gear VR normally costs the equivalent of $110 or so, it can apparently be found at various third-party e-tailers for as little as $50. So no, the freebie isn’t exactly irresistible in that neck of the woods.

At the end of the day, there are clearly many intertwining explanations for the underwhelming pre-order tally, one of which must be that the Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge themselves feel somewhat underwhelming.

Source: Business Korea