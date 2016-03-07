Android
Buy one Samsung Galaxy S7, get one free? Leak reveals upcoming T-Mobile promo

What’s the only thing better than a new flagship smartphone? OK: infinite wishes, peace on earth, the return of Firefly to TV … we suppose there are quite a few. But if we’re constraining things to the smartphone field, the obvious way to improve on one top-of-the-line smartphone is – you guessed it – two cutting-edge phones. At least, that’s what T-Mobile appears to be hoping new customers will go for, as a leak outs the carrier’s plans for an upcoming buy-one-get-one promotion.

As you can see in the leaked doc below, T-Mobile seems to be preparing for a deal that will begin this coming Friday and connect customers who sign up for a new line of service with a free Galaxy S7 (or GS7 edge) smartphone when they buy another.

Both those handsets will need to be purchased on T-Mobile’s installment plans, and there are a number of other limitations you’ll want to familiarize yourself with before taking advantage of the offer, but if you’ve already been thinking that this would be a good time to update your family’s smartphone holdings, this is probably one of the better GS7 deals we’ve seen.

Of course, all this talk is contingent on T-Mobile actually going through with the deal; this leak looks real enough, based on what we’ve seen of past internal T-Mobile notices, but until the carrier announces things for itself, we’d hold off on planning to run to its nearest store Friday morning.

Source: TmoNews

