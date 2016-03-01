Need a rest stop? Hoping to grab a couple of things along the way? Want to take a scenic route? Google Maps on Android is able to help you out and now it can do so on iOS.

All you need to do while in navigation mode is to hit the looking glass on the top of the screen and choose from a list of categories — gas stations, restaurants, grocery stores, coffee shops — or you could pick none of the above and search for something else. Or have someone else not driving search something else. Or pull over and search something else. Seriously.

The listed results come with detour routes, estimated added time to journey and star ratings for your consideration. All you have to do is pick one and go.

The feature’s out to the 100 countries served by Google Maps starting today and it marks a continued fight to get the app’s loyalists on iOS to keep raising their roots and using Google Maps.

Source: Google

Via: Phone Scoop