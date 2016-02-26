iOS
165

Apple’s new four-inch smartphone could launch as the iPhone SE – no number at all

Contents
Advertisement

When Apple replaced the first-gen iPhone with the iPhone 3G, it wasn’t really thinking about numbering phones sequentially – the 3G simply referred to the handset’s support for high-speed UMTS data (how far we’ve come). But after that the company’s phone branding really started taking shape: it would tack on an “S” for the next year’s incremental upgrade, before going with a new number the year after – and that’s how it’s continued ever since. Even the phones that have broken from this trend like the iPhone 5c have been named in such a way that at least suggests awareness of it. Now we’re looking forward to the launch of a new four-inch iPhone, and after rumors bounced around the name iPhone 6c for a while, they’ve largely settled on calling this device the iPhone 5se – again, breaking from tradition a little, but at least acknowledging the basic number+letter structure. But today a new rumor arrives to shake things up, suggesting Apple could drop that number entirely and launch the phone simply as the iPhone SE.

That idea makes enough sense in the right light: while the hardware we’ve heard described may take a few design cues from the iPhone 5s, its internals sound like they have more in common with a current-generation iPhone – and there’s the risk that keeping that 5 in the name could have shoppers thinking that they’re paying too much for older hardware.

What’s also interesting is that we’re hearing about this new name as the iPhone SE with capital letters, and not something like the iPhone “se,” mirroring the lower-case style that Apple’s used with its phones for years. Without the preceding number, though, we can see how lower-case characters would look a little odd, so it’s understandable why Apple might take this direction – consistency be damned.

This is only the second rumor of new expectations for Apple hardware names in as many days, following yesterday’s report that the new iPad may not be the iPad Air 3 at all, but could instead launch as a 9.7-inch iPad Pro. Both that and the iPhone SE are expected to launch at a March 15 Apple event.

Source: 9to5 Mac

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
100%
Posted In
iOS, Phones
Tags
Apple, iOS, iPhone 5se, iPhone SE, News, Rumors
, , , , ,
About The Author
Stephen Schenck

Stephen has been writing about electronics since 2008, which only serves to frustrate him that he waited so long to combine his love of gadgets and his degree in writing. In his spare time, he collects console and arcade game hardware, is a motorcycle enthusiast, and enjoys trapping blue crabs. Stephen’s first mobile device was a 624 MHz Dell Axim X30, which he’s convinced is still a viable platform. Stephen longs for a market where phones are sold independently of service, and bandwidth is cheap and plentiful; he’s not holding his breath. In the meantime, he devours smartphone news and tries to sort out the juicy bits

Read more about Stephen Schenck!