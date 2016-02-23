We’ve already found one Windows 10 Mobile device fit for business at MWC this year, why not grab another one?

Panasonic, the creators of the cameraphone (emphasis on camera), has just launched the Toughpad in both Windows 10 Mobile (FZ-F1) and Android 5.1.1 (FZ-N1) flavors. The company’s very used to making its Toughpad devices — we last covered two of them in 2013.

Both phones come running an advanced version of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 801 chipset at 2.3GHz. That engine powers a 4.7-inch 720p screen and is assisted by 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage.

What really matters on these devices are the angled rear barcode reader, a glove-usable, sunlight-visible display and a rain sensor mode that makes sure instruments stay working, even in IP65 and IP67 conditions (water immersion at 1 meter for 30 minutes). Speaking of endurance, both phones have been tested for drops at 1.85 meters and 2,000 consecutive tumbles from 1 meter. The battery on-board each device — rated at 3,200mAh — is said to get users through more than a work day while an optional 6,200mAh extension pack should increase that span to two days. Both Toughpads are dual-SIM compatible and front-facing speakers capable of blasting up to 100dB of stereo sound. Other accessories — including passive and active styli — will come along for sale.

The Toughpad on Android will be on sale in a Wi-Fi only configuration next month at around $1,499. A cell-enabled version should come around summertime. The Windows products will come online in the fall for about $1,599.

Panasonic is directly selling the Toughpads — products it is insisting on characterizing as tablets. For the bulk and buff they look to provide, we’ll take the company at its word.

Source: Panasonic, Toughpad

Via: ComputerWorld