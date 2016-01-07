Android
Last-place Sprint will be last US carrier to drop long-lasting contracts

If dogs wore shoes, you could say that the last one will soon drop. T-Mobile started the wave back in 2013, then came Verizon last year and AT&T this year, all of them to varying degrees of sinuosity. So, what’s taking Sprint too long? Bad advice? Paper shuffling since mid-August when it first announced its plans?

All we know for sure is that a tipster has leaked a Sprint document for employees that announces the end of 2-year pricing agreements. No more subsidies for phones and mobile broadband devices, but there will still be subsidies for tablets, line upgrades and line additions to existing accounts. Sprint’s Easy Pay EIP and leasing plans will be the only ways for new customers to get their flip phones or smartphones.

sprint-end-of-2-year-wm

Not pictured? A date.

Source: Android Central

