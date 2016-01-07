iOS
261

iOS 9.2.1 jailbreak achieved, but you can’t have it yet

Luca Todesco (qwertyqoruiop on Twitter) has apparently manage to achieve an iOS 9.2.1 Jailbreak, if the screenshot he posted (above) is to be believed. It shows Cydia running on an iPhone 6, powered by iOS 9.2.1. However, the tweet is accompanied by Todesco’s not so reassuring promise that the jailbreak will not be released, at least for now.

That, however, doesn’t mean that you won’t see a working iOS 9.2.1 jailbreak soon, as Todesco might either change his mind, or he might just pass along the information to another team who would release the jailbreak. Meanwhile, other teams are working independently on similar solutions, but, according to Todesco — who has contributed to the iOS 9 jailbreak that Apple fixed with iOS 9.1 — it’s not quite certain that they are both using the same exploits.

Source: Twitter (@qwertyoruiop)
Via: iClarified

