9

Windows 10 Mobile updates for existing WP8.1 phones hit delay – not happening until 2016

We just heard from Microsoft that future Insider builds for Windows 10 Mobile are on hold until January. That’s understandable, but if you’re anything like us, that news also had you feeling a little worried; if Microsoft’s dev team was already closing up shop for the holidays, did we really have any chance of seeing public Windows 10 Mobile updates start landing for existing Windows Phone 8.1 Lumia models before the end of the year? Back in October, Microsoft was being pretty upfront about plans to get those updates moving sometime this month, but there’s not much December left at this point. It looks like our fears are now confirmed, as Microsoft admits it’s not going to hit that December deadline, after all.

In a new statement out today, Microsoft writes, “The Windows 10 Mobile upgrade will begin rolling out early next year to select existing Windows 8 and 8.1 phones.”

Granted, the initial December update window came from a post by the Microsoft Lumia account on Facebook, and while that does represent one of the company’s official mouthpieces, it’s a degree or two less formal than something like a notice on Microsoft’s own website. That doesn’t stop us from being disappointed to hear this news, though, even if the chances of the update happening this month had been looking less and less likely in recent days.

We also wonder if we should be a little concerned about the lack of a specific January commitment – “early next year” could mean February, or even more generally Q1 for all we know. Hopefully Microsoft will offer us something a little more definite as we start actually heading into 2016.

Source: ZDNet

