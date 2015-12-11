Samsung Pay adds comprehensive gift card support for 50 US merchants

There’s a new kid on the digital wallet service block, but the fledgling industry’s “veterans” should have no problem fending it off, as they continue to grow and expand. Apple Pay is this close to finally entering the essential Chinese market, and though it faces sluggish mainstream adoption stateside and inexplicable bank opposition in Australia, its global exposure is clearly on the rise.

Meanwhile, Samsung Pay very recently picked up Chase support, also gearing up for a mid-range device expansion with the imminent commercial rollouts of the Galaxy A5 (2016) and A7 (2016). Even better, the UK, Spain and China will be added to the mobile transaction app’s world tour early next year, and the hope is freebies and discounts won’t be needed soon to boost the US user base.

Samsung Pay today scores a neat new feature previewed more than a month back, letting you safely and seamlessly use e-gift cards at last. The partner portfolio is as rich and… eclectic as always, consisting of no less than 50 “popular merchant gift cards” including Toys R Us, Bass Pro Shops, Domino’s, eBay, GameStop, Nike, Regal Entertainment Group, and Staples.

Forget physically buying and carrying around all these vouchers, as “the most accepted mobile payment system” will allow you to load them up on your phone, and get quick access at your fingertips. Best of all, you can share gift cards with family and friends right from the app in addition to purchase, store, and make payments with them. Anytime, (almost) anywhere, leveraging NFC technology or less advanced magnetic stripe terminals.

Source: Samsung Newsroom