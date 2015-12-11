Black Friday and Cyber Monday may be weeks behind us, but the holiday shopping continues, and for all of you last-minute shoppers, some hot deals still remain. Today AT&T announced its latest promotion, one that could bring some serious savings to users looking to upgrade to a new flagship smartphone – and pick another up for a family member. And while AT&T’s framing the deal as a buy-one-get-one-free offer for the Galaxy S6, it turns out that the deal’s quite a bit more broad than that, even giving you the option to pick up a free iPhone 6S.

Click on through to AT&T’s promo page through the source link below, and you’ll see the Galaxy S6 front and center – the phone’s name even features in the page’s URL. But take moment to read the deal and you’ll see how the carrier mentions that the deal is applicable to “its most popular smartphones,” not outright restricting it to the GS6.

The carrier goes on to list phones like the Galaxy S6 Edge, S6 Edge Plus, S6 Active, and Note 5, but never says the deal only applies to these handsets. Those may be the only ones that AT&T is letting you easily get this promo with online, but carrier reps have confirmed that the BOGO deal even covers Apple’s iPhone 6S – you’ll just have to head into an AT&T store or place your order over the phone to make that happen.

Could the deal apply to other phones still, in addition to these Samsung and Apple models? We’re reaching out to the carrier to see if we can’t get an exhaustive list, but it can’t hurt to contact your own local store and ask if the flagship you’ve got your eye on is eligible for a little BOGO action of its own.

Shoppers looking to take advantage of the deal are required to buy their phone through AT&T’s Next financing plan.

Update: We’ve confirmed with AT&T that the iPhone 6S is covered by this offer, though weren’t able to get a full list of eligible devices. We were told about one important price-related consideration, though:

The deal has a limit of up to $650 in monthly bill credits. A customer could opt to get a higher storage model or select smartphones other than a GS6, but the promo only gives $650 spread out over 30 monthly NEXT credits (about $21.67 per month).

