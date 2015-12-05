Android
60

Microsoft Band 2 – Pocketnow Fitness, Episode 1

Contents
Advertisement

You’d be shocked at the amount of requests we get every day of people asking us to recommend a good wearable for fitness. Surely this is the era of smartwatches and fitness trackers, but not all of these products are good enough to address the needs of people who take fitness seriously. As a result, just like we review smartphones and smartwatches, we decided to create a separate segment that only focuses on the fitness capabilities of wearables. This is Pocketnow Fitness.

First off, make sure you read the full review of the Microsoft Band. This segment will only focus on testing its capabilities during average training sessions. Like its predecessor, the second generation Microsoft Band continues to be a polarizing product. It looks far better than the previous model, but continues to stand in-between being a smartwatch or being a fitness tracker. Watch the full video as we take it out for a spin.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Posted In
Android, iOS, Wearables, Windows
Tags
Microsoft, Microsoft Band 2, Pocketnow Fitness
, ,
About The Author
Jaime Rivera
Jaime has been a fan of technology since he got his first computer when he was 12, and has followed the evolution of mobile technology from the PDA to everything we see today. As our Multimedia Manger, he’s been in-charge of growing our YouTube hobby into one of the biggest video channels in the industry. When he’s not building one of our videos, or filming our Pocketnow Daily, he can be found in his second biggest passion, which is running and fitness. Read more about Jaime Rivera!