Microsoft Band 2 – Pocketnow Fitness, Episode 1

You’d be shocked at the amount of requests we get every day of people asking us to recommend a good wearable for fitness. Surely this is the era of smartwatches and fitness trackers, but not all of these products are good enough to address the needs of people who take fitness seriously. As a result, just like we review smartphones and smartwatches, we decided to create a separate segment that only focuses on the fitness capabilities of wearables. This is Pocketnow Fitness.

First off, make sure you read the full review of the Microsoft Band. This segment will only focus on testing its capabilities during average training sessions. Like its predecessor, the second generation Microsoft Band continues to be a polarizing product. It looks far better than the previous model, but continues to stand in-between being a smartwatch or being a fitness tracker. Watch the full video as we take it out for a spin.