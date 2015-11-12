T-Mobile. The rebel in pink. The one that asks questions from everyone else first and then does things without asking itself first. At least, it seems, it doesn’t ask itself some important questions. For its tenth Un-carrier move, CEO John Legere decided to do a thing — a solid, supposedly — for its customers by making video streaming within certain parameters free.

Turns out that executives of two other US cell service providers are asking questions about that move. AT&T’s Ralph de la Vega and Sprint’s Tarek Robbiati were both at the Wells Fargo Securities Technology, Media & Telecom investor conference today.

The CEO and president of AT&T Mobile & Business Solutions promoted the network’s high quality streaming services that were recently enhanced with the DirecTV acquisition. T-Mobile is essentially managing bitrate of Binge On video users based on network traffic.

“[…] we have the unique capability to deliver any video that the customer wants over any device, in a very affordable way,” De la Vega said.

He also said that the increase of the unlimited-tier data package from $80 a month to $95 a month was probably the result of the ultimatum: “drop the data buckets or raise the prices.”

What De la Vega failed to mention (as did we here at Pocketnow), is that with the $15 a month price hike comes double the allotment of Wi-Fi hotspot data to use, bring the monthly total to 14GB.

Sprint CFO Tarek Robbiati said that the “Binge On” branding meant that “a hangover is going to come at some point.”

He implied the inferiority of T-Mobile’s network compared with Sprint’s, saying that its 2.5GHz spectrum band could handle so much traffic. It also has fewer subscribers to pass around towers, but that’s good news for those on Sprint anyways.

You can listen to both keynotes down below. It’s free to access as long as you input entries into the fields the site requires.

