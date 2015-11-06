It’s increasingly hard to get excited about the redesigned Microsoft Band 2 with all the limited and permanent discounts of the original model flying around, and we honestly wouldn’t be surprised if some retailer started giving away for free the 2014 fitness tracker soon.

Granted, we’re not quite there yet, but the Microsoft Band that once fetched $200 now costs just $80 at Best Buy, both online and in nationwide brick and mortar stores. You can pick the right size for you from the three versions available without worrying over premiums, and at the time of this writing, no expiration date is listed on BB’s website.

Meanwhile, Redmond’s own e-store and Amazon, which recently joined Best Buy in offering the cross-platform-supporting Band for a then record low $100 price, have in the meantime upped their demands to $130 and between $109 and $125 respectively.

It’s also worth pointing out that the device manufacturer has the “large” variant unavailable online due to high demand, so even if today’s deal isn’t specified as time-sensitive, you should probably hurry before lingering inventory is all cleared.

Remember, the first-gen Microsoft Band may not be as pretty and comfortable to wear as its $250 successor, but for a quarter of the costs, it delivers a rich slate of sensors, including an optical heart rate monitor, GPS, UV, galvanic skin response, skin temperature, gyrometer, and accelerometer. It’s compatible with Android, iOS and Windows Phone too, and on the latter OS, features Cortana voice assistance.

