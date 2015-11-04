Motorola Moto 360 2nd Gen review (Video)

Android
Motorola captured the adoration of a tech geek nation with its first Android wearable. The first-generation Moto 360 was a round-faced anomaly in a sea of squares, a distinctive wristwatch that actually looked like a timepiece, rather than a piece of technology.

Its sequel updates the original’s underpowered processor and brings additional sizing options and a lot more Moto Maker customization, but leaves other controversial aspects intact. The “flat tire” at the bottom of the display remains, for example, and the screen itself is an LCD panel once again, instead of the better-suited OLED. Topping it all off, the Moto 360 2nd Gen is far more expensive than its deeply-discounted predecessor.

So is the new watch worth it? We’ve spend a month finding out. Join us for our Moto 360 2nd Gen review, presented in video form for your viewing pleasure!

Wondering what else in the wearable world might tickle your fancy? Check out our review of the Huawei Watch, the Samsung Gear S2 and the Pebble Time – and stay tuned for lots more smartwatch coverage in the days ahead!

