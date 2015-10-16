Looking to discard your old laptop, all-in-one computer, 2-in-1 hybrid, Apple MacBook or iMac, and get on the Windows 10 bandwagon without paying an arm and a leg? Microsoft has just the deal for you, as long as the pre-owned PC you want to trade in is younger than six, and presents no more than “normal signs of use.”

If it has “major wear and tear”, a broken screen or it doesn’t power on, you obviously don’t qualify. Otherwise, simply pick your preferred $599+ Win 10 notebook, convertible or AiO from the US Microsoft Store until October 20, order it, pay it, then within 14 days, submit your online trade-in claim on the official website of the Easy Trade Up program, and boom, Redmond will send you a $200 to $300 “reward” in 28 days, tops.

Ironically, even Microsoft admits the Cupertino-based bitter rival’s MacBooks are worth more than old Windows PCs, the former bringing you $300 compensations, and the latter only two Benjamins. The offer is good outside the States as well, although the value of the rebate depends on which country from the UK, Canada, India, Brazil, France, Germany, and Taiwan roster you live in.

And no, products bought “internationally” can’t be traded in stateside. Also, qualifying claims are limited to one per purchase, while up to three may be submitted per household.

The cheapest eligible Windows 10 machine available in America is the Dell Inspiron 15 Signature Edition, with additional smart picks including the $699 Asus Zenbook UX305FA, $849 Lenovo Flex 3, $999 Dell XPS 13, $1,150 and up HP Spectre x360, and $1,600 HP Omen 15. Remember, you can shave up to $300 off any of these computers’ prices.

Source: Microsoft

Via: VentureBeat