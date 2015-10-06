iPhone 6s Plus review: more capability, more complexity

The new iPhone is here – and 2015 being an “S year,” the new iPhone is a lot like the old iPhone. That means it’s a solid device, simple yet capable. It’s the phone you recommend to your friends who can’t be bothered with constant optimizations, to parents who want something that just works, to those who take seriously Henry David Thoreau’s philosophy to “simplify, simplify.”

But with a new operating system and one of the most significant interface upgrades in Apple’s history, the supersized edition of the company’s 2015 flagship is perhaps the least simple iPhone yet. How much does the added complexity corrupt the “magic” of using an iPhone – and are the added capabilities worth it? The answer after the jump, in Pocketnow’s iPhone 6s Plus review!

Externally, almost nothing about the iPhone's design has changed since last year. The new 7000-series aluminum is more resistant to bending and it's got a slightly rougher texture (possibly thanks to a reduced Teflon layer), but it's still fairly slippery compared to most smartphones. That means you'll probably want to put a case on it, and in our view you won't be missing much in the way of looks. The iPhone 6s Plus retains last year's wide-radius corners, pronounced antenna channels and bezels that look a little chubby next to some of the latest Android phones. While comfortable to hold, this beast isn't likely to win any beauty contests, Rose Gold or no. That's subjective, of course – as is whether you'll be able to tell that the 5.5-inch display "only" comes packing 1080p resolution. We still consider a 401ppi pixel density plenty sharp for a smartphone of this size, and the reasons go beyond mere sharpness: we've spent the majority of this year testing phones with super-high-res displays and big batteries … and then being disappointed in their endurance. Thankfully, the iPhone 6s Plus defies this trend. At 2750 mAh, it packs a small power pack for its size but its software excels at making the most of that limited capacity. We'll save specific endurance figures for the Performance portion of this review, but the iPhone 6s lasted seven hours of grueling heavy use before giving up the ghost – the same kind of usage that torpedoed our Moto X Pure Edition in just five hours. In more typical conditions (and with the help of iOS 9's low power mode) the 6s Plus got us through almost two days of moderate use without charging. That's really solid endurance, and it helps make up for the fact that the iPhone has no wireless or rapid charging options like some of its competitors. That's not to say the new iPhone is without its toys. The new TouchID fingerprint scanner is so fast, it's too fast: we almost never see our lock screen notifications because just grazing the home button is enough to unlock the phone. Also, while the side-mounted notification switch isn't new, its convenience remains almost unrivaled, providing a helpful shortcut to mute the ringer with a single click. Do so, and Apple's new Taptic Engine makes its presence felt as it transmits a subtle yet sharp vibration impulse through the phone's chassis. If you've worn an Apple Watch, the feeling will be familiar; if not, you're in for a tactile treat.

All of these interactions are accompanied by microvibrations from the Taptic Engine that make it feel as though you’re actually pressing a physical button even though the glass deformations that make 3D Touch work are microscopic in size. You can use the iPhone 6s Plus just fine without ever discovering 3D Touch – indeed, the functionality is easy to forget if you’re not constantly using it during the first few days. That’s not because 3D Touch is useless or unnatural, but rather because it takes time for new interface methods to take root. Using a firm touch to “peek” into an email and then “pop” into the full version may not come in handy too often, but using the same actions to preview links in Safari is hugely useful. Ditto for repositioning a cursor in a text field by pushing down harder on the spacebar, which is somehow faster and more satisfying than doing the same with a long-press on some Android phones. 3D Touch is a very clever means of extracting more usefulness from a touch screen while keeping the interaction as simple as possible. And it’s a timely reminder that even in an S-year, Apple is capable of startling innovation. The rest of Apple’s new software is a largely positive experience. iOS 9 brings a new multitasking screen that strongly resembles Android’s app cards, rotated 90 degrees. The new card deck makes it easy to shuffle between titles, and even with only 2GB of RAM we didn’t often find ourselves waiting for apps to reload from idle on the 6s Plus. Apple’s Reachability feature is still here, which makes using this big phone one-handed a little bit easier: a quick double-tap on the home key drops the entire interface down by half a page, making for a smaller stretch of the thumb to get to the top of the virtual screen. Spotlight search is still the easiest way to find or do basically anything: you just need to swipe down on the homescreen and start typing to execute a web search, find an app, or seek out a specific search term in an email. The new Proactive panel on the leftmost home screen is adept at delivering contextually relevant shortcuts and information, too – by the end of our 10-day review period it had gotten pretty good at guessing which contacts we wanted to talk to and which apps we wanted to use at any given time. And Apple’s swipe-up-from-the-bottom panel for media controls and system toggles is so convenient that every large phone should include it. The most-talked about addition on the software side of the new iPhone’s camera is the Live Photos feature. Every time you snap a photo with the iPhone 6s Plus, the software automatically captures 1.5 seconds of video on either side of the capture moment. The resulting video adds a little life to the gallery when you swipe through your photos, animating each one for a fraction of a second with each swipe. Pressing harder on a picture will play through the entire 3-second “Live Photo,” and you can even set one as your wallpaper. It’s nothing we haven’t seen before, but the implementation here is quite elegant in its simplicity – and the 3D Touch integration is especially nice. Conventional photos look quite nice courtesy of the new 12MP camera hardware. Some of our stills do seem a bit underexposed –especially compared to shots taken with a Galaxy Note 5 right alongside– but low-light photos are actually pretty solid, with or without the color-correcting dual-LED flash.







It’s the new iPhone’s selfie shooter that’s gotten the more significant update by far. The front-facing camera is now 5MP with auto HDR and 720p video capability, and it’s augmented by a clever display-based flash. When the iPhone 6s Plus detects a low-light scene, it overpowers the LCD backlight to 300% of normal and sets the color to a solid white, which is color-corrected based on the specific lighting conditions it detects. We’ve seen features like this in earlier phones and even seen a few dedicated front-firing flashes out there, but Apple’s more elegant solution leverages the phone’s existing hardware to produce a better picture most of the time. On the down side, it’s a shame Apple once again failed to include a wide-angle lens here. Most of our sample photos below include a single subject for a very good reason: it’s difficult to fit more than two people in the frame with the iPhone’s front-facing camera. With wide-angle lenses and more advanced solutions becoming commonplace on the competition, it’s odd that Apple continues to consign its users to a friendless selfie existence.



Most of these conclusions hold true for the phone’s camcorder mode, with added kudos going to Apple for marrying its optical and digital stabilization approaches to produce exceedingly smooth video. As we opted for the 16GB tier for our iPhone review device (a purely economical choice we don’t recommend to anyone in the real world) we shied away from 4K video recording during our test period. Fortunately, the iPhone’s 1080p recording mode at 60fps was more than enough to kick out video worthy of sharing – and standout features like an integrated Time Lapse mode and free video editing via iMovie continue to keep it high on the list when it comes to the fun stuff.

As we covered in a recent episode of the Pocketnow Weekly podcast, 2015 has been a banner year for Android camera phones. As a result, the iPhone no longer earns the automatic win it once did in the smartphone camera category; other OEMs have finally figured out how to produce excellent photos with a minimum of effort on the part of the user. Still, the iPhone 6s Plus camera experience is a tight one, with dead-simple software driving capable hardware to produce photos that hold up very well under most conditions.

(connected to Android Wear device entire day, initial display brightness set to maximum) 5 mins Apple Maps navigation

5 mins Spotify streaming via LTE

10 minutes email send/receive

(Display brightness busted down to 50% at 11:05a)

20 minutes radio streaming via WBUR app

35 minutes Apple Maps navigation

25 minutes YouTube streaming

55 minutes email send/receive with heavy text dictation

10 minutes social media (native Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat apps)

30 minutes email send/receive

5 minutes SMS send/receive

10 minutes web browsing via Safari

5 minute voice call

30 minutes near-continuous photo & video

(3:45pm: 20% warning, switched to low power mode)

75 minutes mixed use: photos, video, email send/receive

+ Fastest fingerprint scanner available

+ Excellent camera

+ Above-average endurance

– Aesthetics not for everyone

