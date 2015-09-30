LG V10 and G4 Pro rumor roundup: what to expect from LG tomorrow

Product release timing doesn’t look like LG’s greatest forte, as the Korean device manufacturer plans to hold a New York City event tomorrow, October 1, just 48 hours after Google took the wraps off the Nexus 5X and 6P, and five days ahead of Microsoft’s highly anticipated and long overdue Lumia 950 and 950 XL public introductions.

For mobile enthusiasts, it feels like Santa comes early, especially with HTC also set to bring forth the iPhone-inspired One A9 in roughly three weeks’ time. But for LG, the stacked calendar means the V10 or G4 Pro will need to share the spotlight with arguably higher-profile gadgets.

Then again, since the G4 designers were invited back to the Nexus fold to finally improve the rapidly aging original N5, you have to figure they knew when Google eyed an announcement and commercial rollout way before we found out. So, if they didn’t care, chances are whatever’s coming shall target an entirely different audience.

V10 or G4 Pro? How about both?

Rumors of a “super premium” LG phone separate from the leather-clad G4 date back to early spring, initially calling for a G4 Pro name, then G4 Note, then G4 Pro again, then taking a turn for the not-so-super-premium when company officials wanted to set the record straight.

It was only early this month that we started hearing whispers of a device dubbed V10, which looked radically different from G family members in prototype pics disclosed by FCC’s China equivalent, allegedly carrying an auxiliary “ticker” display in addition to the primary IPS LCD panel.

But G4 Pro mentions kept popping up, including in benchmark listings as recently as yesterday, so we wouldn’t rule out the more standard, familiar branding yet. It’s even possible LG has two models in the pipeline, identical from a specification standpoint while dissimilar as far as external appearance is concerned, and that puzzling secondary screen.

Two displays, two front cameras, and what else?

Before concluding whether the small ticker screen positioned above the base Quad HD glass of the LG V10 is a gimmick or convenient, innovative feature, we’ll first need to find out exactly what it does. An @evleaked photo demonstrated a quick-launch bar use case, where you can quickly and easily access your favorite apps.

Not too shabby, though you have to figure there’ll be more to it. For instance, LG could take a page from Samsung’s playbook, which experimented with a similar concept in 2010, when the Continuum showed various alerts and messages on a backup, energy-efficient, tinier display. Alas, it doesn’t look like you’ll be able to squeeze a lot of text on the V10’s ticker panel, but don’t lose hope for a slew of pragmatic use scenarios.

It’d certainly be impressive if LG managed to enhance battery endurance numbers this way, given the G4 already stands out with a relatively hefty 3,000 mAh cell, and respectable autonomy. If it’s indeed larger, at 5.7 inches or so, the next-gen phablet should easily accommodate an even bigger juicer, possibly tipping the scales at 3,500 mAh.

Assumptions and guesswork aside, we’re pretty sure the main display will sport 2,560 x 1,440 pixels resolution, aka Quad HD, QHD or 2K, with a hexa-core Snapdragon 808 processor supporting your gaming, multimedia and web browsing needs, doubled by 4 generous gigs of RAM for silky smooth multitasking.

Selfie enthusiasts probably noticed from the get-go the V10 touts a mysterious dual front-facing camera arrangement, albeit an LED flash would have gone a long way in ensuring the sharpest possible self-portraits. Around the back, we don’t expect any changes compared to the G4’s photography technology, even if the 16MP shooter looks more imposing now.

A fingerprint scanner is added to the top-shelf bag of tricks, and the rear physical buttons are retained, despite a noticeable build and design transition. Will it be for the best? The seemingly metallic frame certainly suggests so, but it’s wiser to wait and see. Stay tuned for exclusive hands-on coverage of the NYC event tomorrow.