“Make no little plans. They have no magic to stir men’s blood.”

–Daniel Burnham

Back in 2013, the original Moto X came as a breath of fresh air to a smartphone community already growing fatigued of phablet overload. It was a smaller, humbler handheld that focused on usability rather than the latest features or supercharged specs. It was a product that we said wasn’t for “nerds like us.” It was, to borrow a phrase, a smartphone to restore sanity.

Sanity, though, is not a popular virtue in the smartphone space. Despite positive reviews, the first Moto X did not sell well, and Motorola was forced to make some changes in its second go-around. The sequel announced a year later stood much closer to its contemporaries in look and feel, with improved specs and significantly increased size and display resolution. But in inflating itself to appeal to a mainstream audience it lost some of the whimsy that had made its predecessor so compelling. It was proof positive that Motorola wasn’t content to cater to a niche crowd of smartphone purists.

One year later, the half-measures are gone entirely. With its 2015 flagship Motorola is finally (literally) making a play for the big leagues with a 5.7-inch, Quad HD monster of a mobile built to do battle with the fiercest phablets around. How much of the original Moto X intention has been left on the chopping block … and was the tradeoff worth it? The answers after the jump!

The first thing you notice when you take the Moto X Pure Edition out of the box is its big 'ole footprint. At its launch event earlier this month, Motorola told us it wanted to build a product for people who use their smartphone as a media device for browsing and movie watching, and the requisite big display necessitated a commensurately big chassis. At 179g, the Moto X Pure Edition is more massive even than the all-glass Galaxy Note 5 – and it's chubby too, measuring 11.06mm at its centerline. This is probably the biggest departure Motorola makes from the spirit of the Moto X family as a whole: the Pure Edition is as prodigious as its predecessors were pocketable. Fortunately, the new phone manages to hide some of its bulk via the magic of ergonomic design. The rounded curve of the backside means the body tapers to just over 6mm at the edges, and the centerline dimple serves as a comfortable anchor point for a fingertip. (Those who've grown accustomed to fingerprint scanners will be disappointed that the dimple doesn't double as one; while this doesn't bother us much –our ever-present smartwatches serve as Trusted Devices– our attitude might change once Android Pay picks up steam.) The bezels flanking the display are slim enough to make the Moto X a fairly narrow phone, much less cumbersome in the hand than its widebody cousin, the Nexus 6. The display itself is, if you'll pardon the pun, somewhat polarizing. On the plus side, it's ridiculously sharp: Quad HD and 5.7 inches makes for a density of 515ppi – more than enough for even the most persnickety pixel pusher. Watching high-resolution video is a dream on the Moto X Pure Edition. But while it's a very pretty screen, it's also bound to be a disappointment to owners of the previous-generation Moto X. The move away from AMOLED technology has made it much less striking in terms of contrast: IPS LCD screens just can't replicate the inky blacks of OLED. So where the stylized wireframes of the Active Display would seem to float in a pool of utter blackness on the 2014 Moto X, the Pure Edition's LCD backlighting makes its version of "black" more like a dim gray-blue. This is more than minor quibbling: it makes the Active Display harder to see outdoors, and it may also contribute to the phone's unimpressive battery life (more on this in a bit).

Fortunately, almost anything else you don’t like about the Moto X hardware you can change before you buy it – with Moto Maker. Motorola’s bespoke design system makes ordering a Moto X Pure Edition less like picking a boxed item off the shelf, and more like custom-building your own car. Backing material, accent and frame colors, and storage options can all be custom-selected for a total of 1,134 distinct designs – and that’s not even counting the custom engraving and software greeting options. Our review device features a silicone rubber backplate, which might be one of the grippiest materials we’ve ever encountered on a phone; in concert with the metal siderails, it gives the device a very solid, no-nonsense feel. If natural materials are more your speed, you’ve got options for wood finishes ranging from bamboo to charcoal ash, or Saffiano-treated Horween leather.

No matter which color you pick, the Pure Edition packs a nice surprise on the flip side of its nanoSIM tray. For the first time in the Moto X lineup, a MicroSD card slot sits ready to accommodate up to 128GB of additional storage. Considering the entry-level Pure Edition comes with a paltry 16GB, that’s great news. And in the same vicinity sits another surprise for phone geeks: a notification LED buried beneath the upper speakerphone grill. It illuminates briefly when the phone is first plugged in after being completely depleted, but at no other time does the Moto X software make use of it – and for good reason.

That’s doubly true in camcorder mode, where the new sensor and software work together to make for some really excellent footage. The software warns you that shooting in 4K is likely to make mincemeat of your onboard storage – but of course, that’s where the MicroSD card comes in: you can record directly to the card using a toggle in the camera settings. Improvements have made their way to the front side of the Moto X too, with the selfie cam now boasting 5MP resolution, a wide-angle lens, and yes, an LED flash of its own. But as novel as such an accessory may be, we’re not terribly impressed. The front-facing flash washes out faces; it doesn’t work in anything but the darkest rooms; and third-party apps like Twitter and Snapchat can’t yet access it because it’s such an uncommon feature.



+ Best camera yet on a Motorola smartphone

+ Moto software is smart, lightweight

– Heavy, bulky hardware

