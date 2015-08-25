The general release of Windows 10’s mobile edition is rapidly approaching, even though a precise deadline hasn’t been pinned down, so a certain restlessness among owners of older, humbler Lumias is natural.

After all, Microsoft never issued a comprehensive list of smartphones with Windows 10 Mobile on the way, currently promising a first wave of upgrades for the Lumia 430, 435, 532, 535, 540, 635, 640, 640 XL, 735, 830 and 930 on its website.

That’s a pretty big inventory, yet there’s at least one glaring, vexing omission: last year’s Lumia 530 may not move up from Windows Phone 8.1, despite being capable of running 10’s Technical Preview. What’s more discouraging is Microsoft has just put up a notice that “8 GB of internal memory is required” for an official, full, over-the-air Windows 10 update.

How much data can a Lumia 530 hold without a microSD card? Only 4GB, we’re afraid, which may not be enough for all of the new operating system’s bells and whistles, let alone other fundamental apps.

Also harmed by this unexpected storage space provision, the older HTC 8S and Huawei Ascend W1, as well as the relatively fresh but decidedly low-profile Archos 40 Cesium and Kazam Thunder 340W could need to stick to their WP guns for all eternity. That is, unless some sort of consolation software package, devoid of certain Windows 10 features, is in the works.

Source: Microsoft

Via: WindowsUnited