With Windows 10 now upon us, the next big hurdle for the platform to clear is mobile. Windows 10 PC availability is getting underway presently, but if you want to try out Microsoft’s latest OS on your smartphone, your only option at the moment is to participate in the company’s Insider testing program. Commercial availability of Windows 10 Mobile will be coming in the future, both as an update to existing hardware and as the factory-installed platform in new phones – but just when? Microsoft’s been notoriously cagey about providing a specific release date, and while we still don’t have a date we can mark on our calendars, we’re getting a bit closer, as Microsoft South Africa’s Anthony Doherty talks about when we might finally see Windows 10 Mobile land.

Discussing Microsoft’s smartphone plans for Windows 10, Doherty is described as “cautiously” mentioning a November timeframe.

Keep in mind, even with that November date we still have a lot of unknowns: is this in regards to updates, or availability of new Windows 10 Mobile devices? Does this release window apply just to South Africa, or are we looking at a similar timetable for international distribution? Those are important questions we’ll need addressed before we can take this “November” business at face value, but it’s a start.

Source: iAfrica

Via: WMPoweruser