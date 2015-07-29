Update: Additionally, you can download Windows 10 installation ISO files here.

Despite the fact that Microsoft has officially flipped the switch on the Windows 10 update, you might not be getting your free copy immediately. It might take days, or even weeks, until you can enjoy the brand new OS with its shiny new features. However, there’s a way to force the Windows 10 update to your computer, and have it downloaded and installed right away.

RedmondPie published a neat tutorial on how to force Windows 10 update onto your PC, and, so far it has been working flawlessly. Just follow these easy steps and you should be up and running in no-time. However, you need to make sure, before you proceed, that you are running a genuine copy of Windows 7 SP1 or Windows 8.1 Update, and your system is up to date with all previous updates from Windows Update downloaded and installed.

In a nutshell, you will need to:

make sure your system is set to receive and install Windows Updates automatically delete everything in the C:\Windows\SoftwareDistribution\Download folder run this command in an instance of cmd.exe ran as administrator: wuauclt.exe /updatenow you should be all set and your download should begin shortly.

If you’re having problems following these directions, make sure to head over to the source link where you will see more detailed instructions, as well as screenshots.

And, as always, let us know if this has worked for you.

Source: RedmondPie