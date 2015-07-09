Google Maps vs. HERE Maps (Video)

Well, you asked for it. You’ve got it. When we compared Google Maps to Apple Maps this week, we found that while Apple has come a long way from its early follies, further improvements can’t come fast enough.

This time around, we have the cartography effort from Nokia doing the rounds against Google. Both apps share a few traits: they’re on iOS and Android. They both have downloadable maps for offline use. They both have some pretty extensive databases on transit.

But as much as those similarities count for HERE, it has some major drawbacks to it. From testing around greater Boston, there looks to be data clumping, as I’m calling it, in transit info: HERE thinks some bus or subway lines serve stations that don’t get served by those lines. They serve nearby stations, but get “clumped” in the general pool.

The points-of-interest harvesting on HERE Maps isn’t as robust as Google’s. Neither is the map design, nor the navigation UI.

That said, in offline mode, it beats the pants off of Google. HERE has maps for whole states and countries ready for the download. Google’s save method is a lot more fiddly as it involves panning and cropping your current view. You can only grab data from, at most, about a 25-mile diameter.

You can also search for things within HERE while off the grid and get directions for walking, driving AND transit. Mind. Blown.

But the shortcoming of bad or incomplete (read: bad) data being fed into HERE Maps in the US. I know generally what the experience is like in Europe and other places. But if you happen to be a HERE and/or Google Maps user from outside North America, please let me know of any specific examples on the differences between the two in the comments down below. Thanks!

