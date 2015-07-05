Apple Maps vs. Google Maps (Video)

Nearly three years ago, Apple released its Maps app. Prior to September of 2012, Google Maps was shipped on every iPhone. But with Google beginning to amp up its own mobile platform efforts at the time, it was clear time that a break had to happen between the two tech behemoths. No competition has its players hold their hands along the way.

And so came Apple Maps to much fanfare and much hilarity. Sad but true that Apple couldn’t seem to recognize bridges from mountains and oceans from roadways.

Since then, it’s had time to make back its ground and improve upon itself. It’s starting to get transit tracing and overall data logging has improved. Hell, Apple Maps might cross-pollinate to other platforms soon. But has it caught up to the Google Maps app that it had abandoned a long while ago?

Unfortunately, not quite yet. Of the six US cities that Apple has introduced transit integration, Boston (where I am based) is not one of them (for your information, they are Baltimore, Washington D.C., Los Angeles, San Francisco, Philadelphia and New York). Furthermore, Google Maps has many agreements with smaller regional transit agencies to link their maps and schedules into its system.

Putting this Apple Maps vs. Google Maps comparison into perspective, though, Apple did a nice job catching up to Google. It’s just that the two map clients’ philosophies differ plenty. Google has a better way of going places with more glanceable information and a more positive attitude to things.

Finding your way in a busy town is already stressful enough. A digital companion shouldn’t have to be.



