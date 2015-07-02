The arrival of the new Google Photos app gave users quite a few reasons to be excited, not the least of which being promises of unlimited cloud storage. So long as you were OK dealing with a 16MP resolution cap, and letting Google run your pics through its compression algorithms, Photos was supposed to let you store as many images as you could upload. Problem is, word recently started going around of users who found the service dying out on them after uploading large number of pics – issues that appeared to resolve themselves only when users upgraded to paid storage options. Was there a secret limit that Google wasn’t sharing?

We’re talking about users who were uploading tens of thousands of photos, so it’s not surprising that you probably haven’t run up against this wall yourself. And while the precise limit wasn’t clear, user after user reported uploads just suddenly ceasing to work, with no explanatory error message, after their uploads hit some unknown point.

While the full nature of this issue still hasn’t been confirmed, that looks like it’s all a moot point already: Google now reports that it’s fixed the problem. We may never know exactly what was triggering it, but the good news is that you’re once again free to bombard Google Photos with all the pics you can throw at it.

Source: Android Police