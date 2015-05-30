Platform switching is becoming harder by design

We live in a world where there are three major phone operating systems. Each of these major OS’s is robust and feature packed. There is some differentiation between them, but honestly, they’re all almost on equal footing with each other. It starting to make me wonder, what reasons do people have for switching platforms any more?

Well…mostly equal

Now let’s be 100% frank here. Not all operating systems are created equal. Each platform has a thing or two to hold over the other two in some capacity. To some of you, these will be major flaws or benefits. But looking at it objectively, a user can expect a reasonably similar experience on all three platforms, in one capacity or another. So where is the incentive to switch platforms?

OEMs have not given up this battle. That much is clear, but recently they’ve taken on a different tactic that makes things very interesting. What these OEMs have done is started treating their platforms not as operating systems, but as only a part of a larger ecosystem. This is where platform lock-in starts to take effect. Don’t look at the phones themselves, but look at everything that phone works with.

Platform lock-in

There are a lot of devices that work with your phones these days. Watches, tablets, PC’s, cars and the like are all being designed to work together inside of an ecosystem. Some of these services are cross-platform compatible, but often being on a foreign platform hobbles the device or service. Other devices are unashamedly not-cross platform, like the Apple Watch and Android Wear. What that means is once you invest in an operating system, you’re going to be locked in to that platform.

What’s more, features like Continuity from Apple tie you into an ecosystem even more. We should expect to see more like that from the other operating systems going forward I should think. These types of features not only help unify the mobile computing experience, but also double and triple the investment for those using it. So while it’s fair to say that you could switch at any time, you’ll need to make sure your Swappa account is up to date, because you’re gonna be doing some hard core selling.

Three equal contenders

But getting back to the operating systems themselves, anyone just coming into a platform can have a pretty good experience on any one of them, which is why there is so much emphasis on the next billion. Looking at it objectively, it’s hard to say that iOS, Android, or Windows Phone far outshines any of its competition. Regardless of what is picked, you’re going to get a full and powerful smartphone experience.

So what does that say about switching platforms? People have been known to migrate from one operating system to another, perhaps when a contract comes due. Sometimes the excuse is boredom, sometimes it’s a new feature that just came to a platform – Now on Tap could be one of those. But operating systems have reached a level where it’s no longer clear-cut who the “winner” is and who the “loser” is.

Deficiencies

One can look to Windows Phone and point out that some of the app support isn’t there. One can look to iOS and say it’s too rigid a platform so you can’t really make the phone yours. One can look to Android and point out that you have to micromanage every tiny insignificant detail of the phone until all you want is for the damn thing to work. None of those are particularly deal-breakers. Similarly, none of the platforms have a defining characteristic that makes it stand out among the rest.

It all comes back to user preference, which is frankly a tenuous hook on which a platform can hang its hat. It’s a constant struggle between keeping up, blazing trails, and maintaining its place in the mobile world, which is great for everyone because what pushes one, pushes all. For us the consumers, we’re left with three equally great choices with wonderful futures ahead of us.

Pick one and run with it

But we need to decide which one is for us, because all of these platforms are coming up with new ways beyond the phone to keep us feeding at their respective trough.

We’re living in a time when simply having a great operating system is not enough.

Go ahead and let that sink in for a moment. Having the best steak in town isn’t going to keep the restaurant’s lights on. You need the best steak, the best appetizers, the best staff, and the best ambience. It’s a tall order, but OEMs are stepping up to the plate.

At the end of the day, it’s a great time to be alive and a mobile tech fan. Watching the lengths to which these companies will go to bring you into their fold is a fascinating exercise. It’s getting harder and harder to stay truly cross platform. Pretty soon, we’re all going to have to decide, and that decision will dictate more than just what we use to make phone calls.