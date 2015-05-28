5 things Android M finally got right

Today and tomorrow, Google is hosting its developer conference, Google I/O 2015. Like last year, we got to see the next version of Android for the very first time. Also like last year, Google isn’t giving away the name of the next version, it’s simply referred to as it’s letter – in this case: Android M.

This morning Dave Burke, VP Engineering (Android) at Google, took the stage, giving us all a first-hand look at Android M. Though nothing was mentioned about the version number of this upcoming release, the changes that were mentioned sound a lot like Android M will be version 5.2 rather than 6.0. The focus of Android M, Burke said, has been on end-to-end “quality” with the objective of improving the core user experience (UX) of Android as a whole. Here’s how he says Google intends to do that.

App Permissions

One of our biggest complaints about Android apps is the laundry-list of permissions that apps request at installation. For this method to work, users needed to critically evaluate each permission that each app asks for, then decide whether or not those permissions are acceptable for that particular app. Unfortunately, most of us (myself included) are guilty of just pressing forward, ignoring the permissions completely – potentially exposing our private information to unscrupulous apps and site.

Android M now brings those permissions to the surface when they’re requested, not when the app is initially installed. That’s smart. Users then have the option to grant that accept or reject it – right when it’s asking for the particular permission. What’s more, you can go back and grant or deny access whenever you’d like. You can even view what’s been granted by the type of permission, seeing a list of apps that can tap into your microphone or geolocation (for example), and turn off anything that looks suspicious.

Web & App Experience

Android originally shipped with a web browser called “Browser”, some OEMs have packaged their own web browsers onto their devices, and Google has released its Chrome web browser via the Play Store. Apps, however, may use the “Browser”, OEM, Chrome, or even some other web viewer to render web content. That results in a very inconsistent experience.

Google has been pushing updates to its web view component through the Play Store over the last few months, but now in Android M, in-app web views will be 100% Chrome – complete with auto-login, autofill, and the robust rendering engine that’s inside the Chrome browser.

This isn’t to say that apps will simply open web content in Chrome. Instead, the app will open Chrome, but will maintain the color scheme and branding of the app, allow developers to tie into the overflow button, and will even include a back button to seamlessly return the user to the app that called it.

Additionally, Intents have been beefed up in Android M. Twitter links (for example) can ask the Twitter website what to do with those link, and open the link using the official Twitter app automatically (if it’s installed). This all but eliminates the “disambig” dialog box (that we all love to hate) which asks which app we want to use to open the link.

Native Fingerprint Support

Apple introduced fingerprint support a while back, and Android OEMs have started to include this capability in their devices – each doing so in their own special way. Android hasn’t had native fingerprint scanning capabilities backed in – at least not until Android M.

From the sounds of things, current devices that have fingerprint scanners should be able to work with Android M’s way of doing things, but going forward, fingerprint scanning will be handled in a standard way by the Android Operating System.

Android Pay (the next iteration of Google Wallet) will support this feature, very similar to how Apple Pay does things.

Power & Charging

We always want our devices to last longer off the charger, but OEMs keep making devices thinner, which usually translates into smaller batteries, too. Android M will address this in a couple ways.

First off, USB Type C support is going to be included in future devices built around Android M. This allows charging up to three times faster than what we’re used to now, but also allows for our phones or tablets to serve as the charger for other devices – since Type C is bi-directional.

To help extend battery life, Android M includes a feature called “Doze”. Using sensors inside the device to detect when it has been “set down” for a while, phones and tablets will be able to go into an ultra-low power mode. The device will still be able to provide alerts as they come in, but most of everything else will be “napping” – saving power in the process.

When the engineers at Google put Android M on a Nexus 9 it was able to last twice as long in standby than an identically configured Nexus 9 running Lollipop.

The little things

These last three items I’m going to lump into one.

If you’re the kind of person who copies and pastes, Android M takes care of the hideously annoying way that previous versions of Android implemented the feature. An improved word selection engine will “chunk” at each word, but will still allow you to select by character if you’d like. Once selected, a new toolbar will float near your selection, allowing you to quickly cut, copy, or paste. When presented in the keynote a member of the audience exclaimed “finally!”, which resulted in chuckles and applause from the crowd.

When you share things, you usually share them with the same several people or groups. Android M “gets” that and will now lean who those people are and highlight them to help you share stuff much, much faster.

Last, but certainly not least, remember those volume controls that we’ve been complaining about since our Nexus 6 review? Those have finally been fixed – or we’re told. We’ll reserve judgement on whether or not the “new solution” in Android M is better than the last, but from the looks of things, I think Google finally got it right!

Your Turn!

Now that you’ve heard our five things that Android M finally got right, we’re curious to hear your thoughts!

Did you watch the Google I/O 2015 keynote? Head down to the comments and let us know which new feature of Android M was your most favorite, and why don’t forget to tell us why!